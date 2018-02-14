Parents are reunited with daughter after shooting

Surveillance video shows the moment a car thief runs over a police officer and his own accomplice in an attempt to escape arrest in San Francisco on Friday, February 2, 2018. In the video, plainclothes police officers approached the suspects when they pull alongside and smash the window of an SUV. The suspect then puts the car into reverse, backing over both the officer and the accomplice as he was being taken into custody. The driver then puts the car in drive and runs the officer and accomplice over again. At least one officer can be seen with his weapon drawn and pointed at the suspect driver but he doesn't fire. The driver was later involved in a car crash. All three suspects were arrested and charged with attempted homicide.