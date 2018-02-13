Florida man busted for bringing loaded gun to Palm Beach International Airport

A West Coast Florida man named Christopher Himschoot tried to get through the security checkpoint at Palm Beach International Airport with a loaded gun in his carry-on luggage, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report.
The Lee County man, who has a concealed weapon license according to the booking report, had a handgun with one bullet loaded into its chamber in a side pocket of a suitcase he put through the X-ray screening machine at the airport Monday morning.
A TSA agent told Palm Beach deputies there was a gun in Himschoot’s luggage, the Palm Beach Post reported.
Before a Palm Beach deputy searched the bag, Himschoot, 55, told the officer the luggage was his and where the Keltec P-32 handgun could be found inside, the report says.
Himschoot, who lives in Lehigh Acres, was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a special location. The report doesn’t say where he was flying or name the airline.
Himschoot was released on his own recognizance. He has a court date in March, NBC’s WPTV reported.
