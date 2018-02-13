Christopher Himschoot, 55, of Lehigh Acres, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor carrying of a concealed weapon by Palm Beach County deputies after a loaded gun was found in his bag at Palm Beach International Airport on Feb. 12, 2018.
Christopher Himschoot, 55, of Lehigh Acres, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor carrying of a concealed weapon by Palm Beach County deputies after a loaded gun was found in his bag at Palm Beach International Airport on Feb. 12, 2018. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Himschoot, 55, of Lehigh Acres, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor carrying of a concealed weapon by Palm Beach County deputies after a loaded gun was found in his bag at Palm Beach International Airport on Feb. 12, 2018. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Florida man busted for bringing loaded gun to Palm Beach International Airport

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

February 13, 2018 07:47 PM

A West Coast Florida man named Christopher Himschoot tried to get through the security checkpoint at Palm Beach International Airport with a loaded gun in his carry-on luggage, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report.

The Lee County man, who has a concealed weapon license according to the booking report, had a handgun with one bullet loaded into its chamber in a side pocket of a suitcase he put through the X-ray screening machine at the airport Monday morning.

A TSA agent told Palm Beach deputies there was a gun in Himschoot’s luggage, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Before a Palm Beach deputy searched the bag, Himschoot, 55, told the officer the luggage was his and where the Keltec P-32 handgun could be found inside, the report says.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Himschoot, who lives in Lehigh Acres, was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a special location. The report doesn’t say where he was flying or name the airline.

Himschoot was released on his own recognizance. He has a court date in March, NBC’s WPTV reported.

Follow @HowardCohen

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Ring stole credit-card numbers to fuel Miami's black market for diesel, prosecutors say

View More Video