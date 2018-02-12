Missing Barry University student turns up shot dead on Miami street corner

Miami police asked the public to help solve a crime — a woman had been found shot dead on a street corner with no car, no cellphone and no identification.
A few hours later, Miami Shores police said they were looking for a missing Barry University student, 19-year-old Priscilla Torres.
The picture from Miami Shores and the sketch from Miami police look remarkably similar. So do the descriptions of the student and the dead woman: Between five feet, six inches and five feet, 10 inches and weighing 300 pounds or more.
Late Monday morning, Miami police confirmed that the missing Barry University student is Torres.
Never miss a local story.
Search underway for missing @BarryUniversity student https://t.co/FkAaP7pEO5 pic.twitter.com/RKTvAQlOFj— WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 12, 2018
“The motive behind the shooting is unknown,” said Miami police officer and spokesman Michael Vega.
Barry University President, Sister Linda Bevilacqua, released a statement Monday morning saying the university will offer counseling and pyschological services to those in need.
“Words fail to express the shock and deep sorrow that we, her Barry family, are experiencing,” she said. “However, we cannot imagine the profound heartache and anguish her parents and family members are suffering.”
Miami Shores police say Torres was last seen in her dorm room Friday night. At 4:20 a.m., police said, Torres sent a text to a friend in Miami Shores that said she was on her way to her friend’s home. She was driving a white Nissan Sentra with the license tag HZB U86.
Miami police say they were alerted to gunfire at the corner of Northwest 29th Avenue and 12th Street just after 4:20 a.m. When police got there, they found Torres lying face down in the street. She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she died.
“No cellphone, no credit cards, nothing,” Vega said. “We’re working to determine if it’s the same person.
Comments