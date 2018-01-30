Thief steals a $6,000 Rolex from jewelry store in Pembroke Pines

More Videos

Pembroke Pines Police Department
On January 30, 2018, a suspect entered the Chevron gas station located at 10255 Pines Boulevard. He loitered inside of the business until he was the only customer in the store and asked the cashier to use the restroom. Upon exiting the restroom, the suspect walked around the counter, brandished a dark semi-automatic handgun and placed it at the cashier's waist before taking cash from the register. Pembroke Pines Police believe that the suspect is likely the same man responsible for a series of similar robberies throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Broward police are looking for a young man who appeared to be in the market for a pricey necklace but was really a conniving thief. Just before noon on Dec. 17, 2017, the owner of Rambo Jewelry was showing the suspect a $60,000 gold necklace with a large San Lázaro charm when he was robbed. Surveillance video shows the thief talking with the clerk about the necklace before trying it on. That's when the suspect takes off and heads south through the parking lot of the Oakland Park Flea Market located at 3161 W. Oakland Park Blvd. The thief is described as being 18 to 20 years old with a thin build. He's about 5 feet 9 inches tall.

An armed robber struggled to stay on her feet at a convenience store on Melbourne, Australia’s Swanston Street on January 13. Police said the female robber entered the store around 8.45 am and demanded cash the store attendant. After unsuccessfully trying to open the till, as seen in this CCTV footage, she snatches the attendant’s mobile phone from the counter and fled the scene.

Crystelle Yvette Baton, 42, was arrested and charged by the Florida Lottery Commission’s securities division for keeping a winning $600 lottery ticket and paying a “customer” only $5 for it. The customer was an undercover agent with the Florida Lottery Commission.

Della Wright talks about her son Jerome Wright at her home in Miami on Thursday, January 25, 2018. Della Wright has been struggling to deal with her son's mental illness for decades. Jerome Wright was arrested and accused of disemboweling his girlfriend. He has schizophrenia and has been declared incompetent to stand trial.

Florida police were seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect on January 23 after two men were filmed shooting at each other on a Pensacola street the previous day. This footage captured the shooting on the intersection of W Street and Fairfield Drive. Police said they recovered the gold Toyota seen in the video and arrested a suspect, identified as Jeremy Olds. Police said they were seeking the public’s assistance to locate the suspect in the silver Lexus, identified as Jonathan James Harris. The shooting was considered to be drug-related, police said.