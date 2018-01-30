Thief steals a $6,000 Rolex from jewelry store in Pembroke Pines

Broward police are looking for a young man who appeared to be in the market for a pricey necklace but was really a conniving thief. Just before noon on Dec. 17, 2017, the owner of Rambo Jewelry was showing the suspect a $60,000 gold necklace with a large San Lázaro charm when he was robbed. Surveillance video shows the thief talking with the clerk about the necklace before trying it on. That's when the suspect takes off and heads south through the parking lot of the Oakland Park Flea Market located at 3161 W. Oakland Park Blvd. The thief is described as being 18 to 20 years old with a thin build. He's about 5 feet 9 inches tall.