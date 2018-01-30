Thief steals a $6,000 Rolex from jewelry store in Pembroke Pines

On January 30, 2018, a suspect entered the Chevron gas station located at 10255 Pines Boulevard. He loitered inside of the business until he was the only customer in the store and asked the cashier to use the restroom. Upon exiting the restroom, the suspect walked around the counter, brandished a dark semi-automatic handgun and placed it at the cashier's waist before taking cash from the register. Pembroke Pines Police believe that the suspect is likely the same man responsible for a series of similar robberies throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties.