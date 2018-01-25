Florida man accused of putting 3-year-old girl in the oven

A DeLand man is wanted by law enforcement after investigators say he put a 3-year-old girl in an oven, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Terry L. May, 45, faces child abuse charges after the girl told deputies that May frequently beats her with a belt and put her in the oven.
The girl had several noticeable injuries, including an extensive abrasion on her ear, several contusions and swelling on the top of her head and forehead, a six-inch scar on her back, and abrasions and lacerations on her feet, hands and legs, according to the sheriff’s office. The ear abrasion appeared to be consistent with a burn injury, investigators said.
Anyone with information on May’s whereabouts can call 386-248-1777 to reach the VCSO Communications Center or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-8477 or westopcrime.com.
