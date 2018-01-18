Police suspected a marijuana grow house inside a warehouse. They found that and more.

Inside a Medley warehouse, Leonardo Cabrera grew more than 30 marijuana plants and hid a stolen truck, police said.
Police suspected there was a marijuana lab inside the warehouse at 10663 NW 123rd St. in Medley and went to investigate.
On Wednesday, police were waiting to see who showed up.
According to a police report, an officer saw Cabrera, who is from Hialeah, drive up to the warehouse in a pickup truck. He parked in front of the warehouse, went inside and returned back to the truck about two hours later, a detective wrote in the report.
“This detective approached Mr. Cabrera and advised him of the investigation,” the detective wrote. “While speaking to Mr. Cabrera, this detective could smell a strong odor of marijuana upon his person.”
With a search warrant in hand, officers entered the warehouse and found “two fully functioning hydroponics laboratories,” according to Cabrera’s arrest report.
One of the labs had 25 plants and the other had 11, the detective wrote. Also found at the lab: grow equipment and chemicals and documents addressed to Cabrera.
The search led to a stolen truck inside the warehouse. A detective saw that the vehicle identification number on the truck had been tampered with and determined the truck had been stolen from Broward in 2016.
Cabrera was being held in jail with no bond on charges including grand theft of a vehicle, altering a vehicle’s information and trafficking marijuana.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
