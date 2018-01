More Videos 1:55 Illegal 'moving fire bombs' drive Miami black market for gas Pause 1:33 Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say 1:14 Man shot multiple times at Miami apartment complex, police say 1:58 Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:27 Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 2:08 Miami-Dade Police officer demonstrates new E-Ticket 1:00 Drunk driver slams into man on scooter 1:20 Shot to death over a gold chain 0:43 Attempted execution caught on surveillance video Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man shot multiple times at Miami apartment complex, police say Police in Miami are investigating the shooting of Curtis Jefferson, 46. Officers say two people approached the victim and fired multiple shots at an apartment complex near Northwest 24th Avenue. Police in Miami are investigating the shooting of Curtis Jefferson, 46. Officers say two people approached the victim and fired multiple shots at an apartment complex near Northwest 24th Avenue.

