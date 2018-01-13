More Videos

  • Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say

    Broward Sheriff’s Office identified Walder Saintelus, a 22-year-old former J.P. Taravella High School student, as the man shot and killed by the owner of a car he was breaking into in a Tamarac neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Broward Sheriff's Office identified Walder Saintelus, a 22-year-old former J.P. Taravella High School student, as the man shot and killed by the owner of a car he was breaking into in a Tamarac neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Broward Sheriff’s Office identified Walder Saintelus, a 22-year-old former J.P. Taravella High School student, as the man shot and killed by the owner of a car he was breaking into in a Tamarac neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Crime

Man walking his dog shoots and kills 22-year-old he sees breaking into his car

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

January 13, 2018 01:53 PM

A 22-year-old man on an early morning crime spree ended up shot and killed after the owner of a car he was breaking into confronted him, authorities said.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said that Walder Saintelus was stealing from cars around a Tamarac neighborhood, WPLG Local 10 reported.

According to officers, Frank Johnston, 64, was walking his dog around 5 a.m. when he saw Saintelus trying to break into his car in the 9500 block of Northwest 82nd Ct. The two clashed, and Johnston shot Saintelus.

Saintelus was taken to Broward Health North in Pompano Beach, where he later died.

Police haven’t charged Johnston.

According to his Facebook page, Saintelus had attended J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs.

Last year, he was arrested on charges of grand theft and dealing in stolen property. He received three years probation in October.

On Jan. 10, Saintelus posted on his Facebook page: “Damn I hope I ain’t violate probation Even though I fail the drug test yall pray for me.”

Five days earlier, on Jan. 5, he cryptically posted a message about Zodiac followers. He had been critical of people who follow astrological signs in previous posts. “All you people that into zodiac going to hell imma ask god can I see my Facebook friends that’s into zodiac that’s in hell when I’m in heaven.”

Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say

