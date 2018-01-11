Walter Kyles, III
He robbed them at gunpoint and left — then came back and killed one of them, cops say.

A man is facing a slew of charges, including first-degree murder, after detectives say he robbed a couple at gunpoint inside a home near Brownsville and then later shot and killed the man with a rifle.

Walter Kyles III, 28, was being held with no bond in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He is also charged with aggravated battery during home invasion, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, using a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm and attempted murder.

Just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 6, police received a call reporting a man had been shot. The incident took place around 1444 NW 45th St.

When crews arrived, they found Victor Carter, 46, lying facing down with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Victor Carter
Detectives later learned from the woman , whom police did not identify, that she and Carter were inside the home they were temporarily living in at 4401 NW 14th Ave. when a man forced his way inside and made them get to the ground.

She told police, according to a report, that the man hit Carter in the head several times and then put their television and several items into a car. He then told the couple to leave the home, an officer wrote in Kyles’ arrest report.

She told police the man left in a car but returned shortly, got out and began firing at both of them She was not injured, according to the report.

Carter was hit several times.

It was not clear if anyone else was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 305-603-6350 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

