Crime

Suspected serial burglar sexually assaults latest victim in Hollywood neighborhood

By Charles Rabin

crabin@miamiherald.com

January 11, 2018 04:59 PM

Three times in the past two months a man has broken into a home within a 10-square-block area in Hollywood and threatened sexual violence. Early Thursday morning the suspect followed through on his threat and sexually assaulted a woman, police said.

Police have not identified any of the victims, who have asked to remain anonymous. Exact addresses also were not supplied by police but the break-ins have all occurred between Pembroke Road and Washington Street and Federal and Dixie highways.

They suspect the same man is behind the string of crimes because the break-ins, the reported threats and his description match in all three cases.

“If it is the same subject, it’s gradually getting worse,” said Hollywood public information officer Christian Lata. “We’re using every available resource we have.”

The most recent break-in, which included a sexual assault this time, came at 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The victim said she was confronted by a black male with an average build who was in his 30s. She said he was about five feet nine inches tall.

Once inside the home, the victim told police, the suspect demanded money, sexually assaulted her and fled. The victim said the suspect was wearing gray sweatpants and gloves and covered his face with clothing.

The victims of the two earlier burglaries said the suspect was wearing a black-hooded jacket and gloves and that his face was covered. In one of those, he stole a distinctive blue-hooded sweatshirt with the word “RUN” written across the front.

Lata said in each of the three cases the suspect threatened sexual violence after breaking into a home that was occupied. During the first two break-ins, Lata said, the suspect didn’t act on any of the sexual threats.

Lata said police have flooded the area with street cops and detectives to seek clues and potential witnesses. They asked that anyone with information call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or 954-967-4411 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

