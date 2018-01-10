Man who shot pregnant woman whose child died 12 days later captured in the Cayman Islands

Wayne Collier, wanted for shooting a woman who was eight months pregnant and whose child later died, was captured Wednesday in the Cayman Islands, according to a report from the Cayman News.
The news site reported that Collier, 28, was picked up by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service early in the afternoon and was expected to appear in court later in the day.
Collier was wanted for the Nov. 17 shooting of Heidy Bowen, 27, outside her home at Northwest 49th Street and 19th Avenue. She was shot three times and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but survived.
The shots missed the fetus. Doctors, though, delivered her a son during an emergency operation when Bowen got to the hospital. Nicknamed Baby Bowen, the baby died 12 days later.
Bowen has been in the hospital in critical but stable condition since the shooting. She can’t speak, but she’s been able to communicate with police through hand signals and blinking. She was shot in the face and neck.
Police named Collier as the suspected shooter immediately after the incident and sent out wanted posters. He is expected to be extradited to South Florida where he will face attempted murder and murder charges.
