Cops release video of man waiving gun before an officer shot him dead, they say

In a rare move, Lauderhill police released video footage of the moments leading up to when an officer shot and killed a man Sunday night, claiming the video shows the man removing a gun from his waistband and waiving it before his encounter with police.
The 38-second video is broken into three phases. In the first part, Trayvon Mitchell is seen walking past an enclosure that activates a light sensor. Then he looks back over his shoulder, police said, as officers pursue him.
In the next scene, Mitchell, 38, appears to remove something from his waistband. Though it’s unclear on the video, police said it was a gun. Then he flees, waiving his arms.
Some time within an hour of that video, Davie and Plantation police encountered Mitchell behind a home at 781 NW 39th Ave., and shot him dead. Police said they found a weapon near Mitchell.
Never miss a local story.
Police said they began their search for Mitchell just before 8 p.m. Sunday, when a Lauderhill police officer was flagged down by someone at a bus stop at 800 N. State Rd. 7. The man told police he had just been robbed of his backpack at gunpoint.
Lauderhill police, with the help of Davie and Plantation officers, set up a perimeter and confronted Mitchell within an hour.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.
Comments