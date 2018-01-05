Can fruit and veggies cut crime? Police and nonprofit are giving it a try

More Videos 4:17 Video: South Florida's year that was Pause 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 0:15 Video shows man stealing Rolex during fireworks scare at Sawgrass Mills, police say 0:53 Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief 1:21 Miami police and fire rescue help the community fight hunger in the new year 0:43 Attempted execution caught on surveillance video 0:33 Police respond to dead body along Miami River 1:24 Grinch steals Christmas decorations from front of home 1:58 U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:13 Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Miami police and fire rescue help the community fight hunger in the new year Farm Share, an organization that receives federal grants for food distribution, handed out meals to approximately 1,000 families at the Miami police headquarters Friday morning as part of a program that tries to bridge the gap between local communities and law enforcement. Farm Share, an organization that receives federal grants for food distribution, handed out meals to approximately 1,000 families at the Miami police headquarters Friday morning as part of a program that tries to bridge the gap between local communities and law enforcement. Emily Michot Miami Herald

Farm Share, an organization that receives federal grants for food distribution, handed out meals to approximately 1,000 families at the Miami police headquarters Friday morning as part of a program that tries to bridge the gap between local communities and law enforcement. Emily Michot Miami Herald