Dead man with bullet wounds found in parking lot across from park

More Videos 0:33 Police respond to dead body along Miami River 0:53 Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 3:38 Famed architect Fort-Brescia confronted over cutting down protected mangroves 0:55 Aventura police holds press conference after reports of a possible shooting at Aventura Mall 0:52 Brutal beating young Muslim by schoolgirls in Florida 1:55 Man convicted for killing sheep in Hialeah Gardens 2:24 Joe Carrillo, chief investigator at Leverage Investigations Inc., speaks to the press 1:13 Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever 0:28 Shoppers flee Aventura Mall after unconfirmed reports of shooting 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Police respond to dead body along Miami River The city of Miami Police Department responded to a call of a man found shot dead along the bank of the Miami River near Curtis Park on Jan. 6, 2018. The city of Miami Police Department responded to a call of a man found shot dead along the bank of the Miami River near Curtis Park on Jan. 6, 2018. Roberto Koltun el Nuevo Herald

