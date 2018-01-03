Up to 50 shots fired have police racing to scene — but they haven’t found any victims

Miami police were racing to the city’s western edge Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of as many as 50 shots fired — but police said initial reports indicated there was no victim at the scene.
“Units are trying to figure it out,” said Miami Police spokesman Christoper Bess.
Bess said police were alerted to the shooting from multiple 911 calls.
Police at the scene said they found casings, but no one had immediately come forward saying if anyone had been shot. Miami police were checking with local hospitals for gunshot victims. The shots were reported just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The shooting took place near the intersection of Northwest 34th Avenue and 17th Street. Police had a home and parts of an intersection there blocked off with yellow police tape. Police said some homes and several cars were struck by bullets.
Earlier Wednesday, two men in their 20s or 30s were injured in shootings.
The first incident took place shortly before 2 p.m. at 10161 NW 26th Ave. There, an adult black male was shot in the lower part of his body and is expected to survive. Law-enforcement sources said the home is a known crack house.
And just over an hour later, another black male was found shot outside in an apartment complex at 1301 NW 103rd St. Police said he was in critical condition.
Miami-Dade police said they don’t believe the shootings were related and that they didn’t have a suspect in either shooting.
