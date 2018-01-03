Police patrol car crash in Hialeah kills civilian, injures two cops

Police released the names of the two officers involved in a deadly patrol crash in Hialeah on Tuesday night that killed a man and injured the two officers, but said little else about the incident.
Hialeah police Sgt. Eddie Rodriguez said the dead man was 51-year-old Orestes Amador, Jr. The two officers involved in the crash were Ernesto Del Valle and Daniel Garcia-Muniz.
A patrol car driven by the two officers smashed into Amador’s Volkswagen Passat at the intersection of East Fifth Avenue and Hialeah Drive at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Rodriguez said the officers were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
Amador Jr., the sole occupant of the Passat, died at the scene.
Never miss a local story.
“The City of Hialeah Police Department extends its deepest heartfelt condolences to all those affected by last night’s unfortunate crash, which claimed the life of a 51-year-old man and injured two Hialeah police officers.”
Rodriguez wouldn’t release any other information, saying the incident is still considered an active investigation. An investigator with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office responded to the scene of the accident.
Comments