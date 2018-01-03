Thief makes off with $60,000 worth of electronics

Miami Police is investigating a burglary that occurred on Thursday, December 28, 2017, at Electronic World, located at 401 Biscayne Boulevard. According to detectives, an unknown male was seen on surveillance video shattering the store's front glass during non-operational hours. Once inside of the store, the offender targeted a variety of pricey electronics including Apple products, Go-Pro cameras, smart watches, and a host of other items with an estimated value of $60,000.00.