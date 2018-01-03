Thief makes off with $60,000 worth of electronics

More Videos

Car slams into bus in Liberty City 0:30

Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever 1:13

Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police 1:08

Video captures deadly police involved shooting on Miami Beach 1:06

Shoppers flee Aventura Mall after unconfirmed reports of shooting 0:28

Aventura police holds press conference after reports of a possible shooting at Aventura Mall 0:55

Brutal beating young Muslim by schoolgirls in Florida 0:52

Opening statements in third 'Baby Lolllipops' murder trial 2:07

'El Chapo' gets fingerprinted 1:12

Man convicted for killing sheep in Hialeah Gardens 1:55

    Miami Police is investigating a burglary that occurred on Thursday, December 28, 2017, at Electronic World, located at 401 Biscayne Boulevard. According to detectives, an unknown male was seen on surveillance video shattering the store's front glass during non-operational hours. Once inside of the store, the offender targeted a variety of pricey electronics including Apple products, Go-Pro cameras, smart watches, and a host of other items with an estimated value of $60,000.00.

Jose Reyes was convicted and sentenced to three years probation for animal abuse in a case where he was accused of killing three sheep in Hialeah Gardens. Maria Springer, CEO of Out of the Ashes Foundation who owned the sheep, talks about the crime.

Grinch steals Christmas decorations from front of home

Grinch steals Christmas decorations from front of home

Surveillance shows a thief in Philadelphia stealing the Christmas decorations from the front of a home on December 9, 2017. The suspect took a small Christmas tree and other decorations from around the windows and then fled in an unknown direction.

Knife-wielding robber loses fistfight with intended victim

Knife-wielding robber loses fistfight with intended victim

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the robber who attacked a man with a knife and attempted to steal his car last week in a Tamarac store's parking lot. The robber was captured by the store's security cameras.

Restaurant burglars caught on surveillance video

Restaurant burglars caught on surveillance video

On August 29, 2017, at approximately 12:30 a.m., two suspects were captured on surveillance camera kicking out a wall-mounted air conditioner unit to gain entry to La Ceiba Restaurant located at 815 W. Flagler Street. Once inside, the suspects ransacked the closed business and targeted various items such as a flat screen television, DJ equipment, and the restaurant’s cash register which contained approximately $300.00. The burglars also damaged two automated teller machines (ATM) located inside of the restaurant before fleeing the scene.