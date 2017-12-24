More Videos

Shoppers flee Aventura Mall after unconfirmed reports of shooting 0:28

Brutal beating young Muslim by schoolgirls in Florida 0:52

Dog attack survivor recalls deadly encounter: 'I said, 'The dogs are eating us' ' 2:41

Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one 1:12

Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son 5:26

Family makes plea to find child's killer, cops offer $30,000 reward 2:20

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:06

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 6:23

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season 0:52

  • Police shooting in Liberty City injures suspect

    A suspect was shot and wounded early Sunday by Miami officers at 5815 NW 18th Avenue around 3:30 am.

A suspect was shot and wounded early Sunday by Miami officers at 5815 NW 18th Avenue around 3:30 am.
Grinch steals Christmas decorations from front of home

Surveillance shows a thief in Philadelphia stealing the Christmas decorations from the front of a home on December 9, 2017. The suspect took a small Christmas tree and other decorations from around the windows and then fled in an unknown direction.

Knife-wielding robber loses fistfight with intended victim

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the robber who attacked a man with a knife and attempted to steal his car last week in a Tamarac store's parking lot. The robber was captured by the store's security cameras.

Restaurant burglars caught on surveillance video

On August 29, 2017, at approximately 12:30 a.m., two suspects were captured on surveillance camera kicking out a wall-mounted air conditioner unit to gain entry to La Ceiba Restaurant located at 815 W. Flagler Street. Once inside, the suspects ransacked the closed business and targeted various items such as a flat screen television, DJ equipment, and the restaurant’s cash register which contained approximately $300.00. The burglars also damaged two automated teller machines (ATM) located inside of the restaurant before fleeing the scene.

Violent road rage incident caught on surveillance video

Police in Arnold, Missouri, are searching for a man caught on surveillance video kicking a woman's car and slamming her to the ground when she tries to photograph his license plate following an apparent road rage incident. The man then gets into his truck and speeds off, nearly striking the woman and other bystanders.

Armed robber confronts man with nerves of steel

An armed robbery turned into an epic fail when the robber came across a Walgreens employee that was wholly unimpressed with him and his gun. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for the robber who they believe may have committed similar robberies in other cities in Broward County.