Police shooting in Liberty City injures suspect

On August 29, 2017, at approximately 12:30 a.m., two suspects were captured on surveillance camera kicking out a wall-mounted air conditioner unit to gain entry to La Ceiba Restaurant located at 815 W. Flagler Street. Once inside, the suspects ransacked the closed business and targeted various items such as a flat screen television, DJ equipment, and the restaurant’s cash register which contained approximately $300.00. The burglars also damaged two automated teller machines (ATM) located inside of the restaurant before fleeing the scene.