He shot a man dead, cops said, but he’s only being charged for the drugs in the house

Two men pulled up at a Hialeah home with a plan to intimidate the man inside, police said. Now one of them is dead and the other two parties are in jail, but neither of them is charged with the killing.
According to the Hialeah police report from Thursday night, here’s how it went down:
Alejandro Javier Garcia, 32, drove himself and Luis Ayala, 44, to a home in the 2000 block of West 60th Place around 7:30 p.m. Garcia, armed with a brick and with his shirt covering his face, chucked the brick at the home as revenge for a past robbery. It bounced off the acrylic window, alerting the man inside, Robert Cardenas.
Cardenas came outside and shot Garcia once, in what police later determined was self-defense. At that point, Ayala got out of the car and grabbed the keys from Garcia’s body. Security footage captured Ayala using his foot to nudge the brick away from his companion.
A sweep of the house, authorized by a search warrant, revealed drugs. Further examination the next morning revealed more than 2.5 pounds of marijuana, nine empty bottles of promethazine with codeine, a single oxycodone pill and two guns.
Cardenas, 19, faces four charges, including possession of cannabis with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He told police he doesn’t live in the home, but “he goes there to smoke marijuana sometimes.” He said the gun belonged to a friend.
