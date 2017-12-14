80-year-old Florida man threatens five kids with a gun, police say

An 80-year-old Florida man is charged with threatening five children with a gun after he discovered them trying to climb his fence to retrieve a ball, police say.
Bradenton police responded to the 1200 block of 27th Street East after parents called 911 around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. They told police that John Moreland pointed a handgun at the kids and told them to get off his fence.
Moreland reportedly told police that the weapon was a BB gun and that it was stashed underneath the seat in his vehicle.
The victim’s parents decided to press charges against Moreland because their children were “extremely frightened,” according to a police report.
Moreland is charged with aggravated assault and is being held without bond.
