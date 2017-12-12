How long does it take a burglar to get a motor into a shopping cart? Watch him struggle.

He’s one determined burglar.
Surveillance video released Tuesday by Miami police showed a man trying repeatedly to load a gate motor into a shopping cart at the Center of Haitian Studies in Little Haiti.
The shoeless man hopped the fence at the center, 8260 NE Second Ave., just before 6 a.m. Nov. 15, and then disconnected the box near the gate.
After he disconnected the large box, he opened the gate and pushed a shopping cart in, according to the video.
He then tried to lift the box high enough to get it in the cart, but stumbled for over a minute. He finally flipped the cart on its side and managed to get it in.
Police say he left on a bicycle, pulling the cart with the motor, the chains and sensors for the gate.
The man is described as being thin and having a mustache. He was last seen wearing light-colored shorts, a white shirt, a white skull cap and appeared to be wearing glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at 305-603-6350 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
