Violent road rage incident caught on surveillance video

    The city of Miami Police department is asking the public's help in identifying a man captured on camera struggling to take a gate motor at the Haitian Cultural Center in Miami on Nov. 15, 2017.

Crime

How long does it take a burglar to get a motor into a shopping cart? Watch him struggle.

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

December 12, 2017 09:34 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

He’s one determined burglar.

Surveillance video released Tuesday by Miami police showed a man trying repeatedly to load a gate motor into a shopping cart at the Center of Haitian Studies in Little Haiti.

The shoeless man hopped the fence at the center, 8260 NE Second Ave., just before 6 a.m. Nov. 15, and then disconnected the box near the gate.

After he disconnected the large box, he opened the gate and pushed a shopping cart in, according to the video.

He then tried to lift the box high enough to get it in the cart, but stumbled for over a minute. He finally flipped the cart on its side and managed to get it in.

Police say he left on a bicycle, pulling the cart with the motor, the chains and sensors for the gate.

The man is described as being thin and having a mustache. He was last seen wearing light-colored shorts, a white shirt, a white skull cap and appeared to be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at 305-603-6350 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

    The city of Miami Police department is asking the public's help in identifying a man captured on camera struggling to take a gate motor at the Haitian Cultural Center in Miami on Nov. 15, 2017.

