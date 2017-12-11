More Videos

Ana Maria Cardona testifies in 'Baby Lollipops' case 0:35

Ana Maria Cardona testifies in 'Baby Lollipops' case

Pause
Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Office of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man 2:32

Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Office of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man

Fake engineer cheats ex-staffers out of thousands, cops say 0:47

Fake engineer cheats ex-staffers out of thousands, cops say

Armed robber confronts man with nerves of steel 0:53

Armed robber confronts man with nerves of steel

Tennis coach accused of hitting 5-year-old wants case dismissed under Florida's self-defense law 1:02

Tennis coach accused of hitting 5-year-old wants case dismissed under Florida's self-defense law

Rosales sentenced to seven years in prison for deadly hit and run 3:32

Rosales sentenced to seven years in prison for deadly hit and run

Video shows the NYC Port Authority explosion 0:18

Video shows the NYC Port Authority explosion

Marlins executive Michael Hill discusses the Giancarlo Stanton trade 4:06

Marlins executive Michael Hill discusses the Giancarlo Stanton trade

Giancarlo Stanton talks about joining the Yankees (Part 3) 1:19

Giancarlo Stanton talks about joining the Yankees (Part 3)

Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer 1:02

Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer

  • Ana Maria Cardona testifies in 'Baby Lollipops' case

    In "Baby Lollipops" murder trial, mother Ana Maria Cardona takes witness stand Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, to deny murder of her infant son.

In "Baby Lollipops" murder trial, mother Ana Maria Cardona takes witness stand Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, to deny murder of her infant son. WSVN Pool Video
In "Baby Lollipops" murder trial, mother Ana Maria Cardona takes witness stand Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, to deny murder of her infant son. WSVN Pool Video

Crime

Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops,’ silent during past convictions in tot’s murder, denies role

By David Ovalle

dovalle@miamiherald.com

December 11, 2017 01:40 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Ana Maria Cardona, accused of torturing and murdering her infant son known as “Baby Lollipops,” twice went to trial and remained silent before the Miami juries. Both times, she was sent to Death Row.

In her third trial, Cardona decided to tell her version of events to jurors, taking the stand Monday to weep and repeatedly insist she never laid a finger on her 3-year-old son, Lazaro Figueroa, whose battered and bloodied body was discovered in the bushes of a Miami Beach home in November 1990.

Instead, Cardona laid the blame on her former lover, Olivia Gonzalez, who she claimed whisked the boy away to stay in some unknown home with a mysterious “friend” for two months before his death — where he presumably met his demise.

“Olivia Gonzalez Mendoza killed my son! Olivia Gonzalez Mendoza killed my son!” Cardona cried as she finished her testimony on Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Throughout her testimony in a case that has riveted South Florida for more than a quarter of a century, Cardona cast herself as the victim, broke and unable to care for her three children, including 3-year-old Lazaro. She said her only choice was to live with the jealous and possessive Gonzalez, who tormented them and forced her into a sexual relationship.

“Anytime she would touch me, I would become nauseous,” Cardona claimed. “I had a relationship with her because of the necessity of having a roof over my head with my children.”

Yet, Cardona could not explain why she told police detectives back in 1990 that she had given away Lazaro to a mysterious woman in a restaurant. “I don’t really even know why I said that lie,” Cardona admitted.

And Cardona acknowledged she told police — on an audio-recorded statement — that the boy hit his head after a fall from a bed and she discarded his body in Miami Beach. But Cardona claimed she was only telling police what they wanted to hear, hoping they would not take away her remaining children.

“Doesn’t it say on the tape that you hand-delivered and dumped the child on North Bay Road,” prosecutor Reid Rubin asked, showing jurors a transcript of her interview with police.

“It says that on the tape — but it’s not true,” Cardona protested.

Hours of heated cross-examination often devolved into Cardona delivering long and breathless screeds, repeatedly calling Gonzalez a “monster” and “murderer” – while loudly arguing with Rubin. Five different Spanish-language translators tried to keep up as the testimony devolved into near shouting, frequent objections and several sidebars. At one point, Cardona defiantly told jurors she had twice been sent to Death Row but was fighting to clear her name.

Cardona took the stand one week after Miami-Dade prosecutors began presenting testimony to jurors in her third trial for murder and aggravated child abuse. The search for Lazaro’s identity and killer captivated South Florida in 1990. Detectives called him Baby Lollipops because of the design on his T-shirt.

After her first trial in 1992, Cardona was sent to Death Row, the first woman to be sentenced to die for killing her own child. The Florida Supreme Court later overturned the conviction because prosecutors failed to turn over statements made by Gonzalez, Cardona’s lover and the star witness in the trial.

IMG_CARDONA20081002003_a_4_1_C0797K9K_L197857515
Ana Maria Cardona, pictured here during her first trial in 1992 for the murder of her son, Lazaro “Baby Lollipops” Figueroa. She is flanked by her then-lawyers, Ron Gainor, right, and Andy Kassier, far left.
Miami Herald File

A second conviction from 2010 — and a second death sentence — were overturned because a prosecutor made “inflammatory” statements during the trial’s closing arguments.

In the latest trial, prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty and Gonzalez is playing a prominent role, even though neither side is calling her to testify (she did 14 years in prison for her role and has been free since 2008). Prosecutors again sought to portray Cardona as a malicious cocaine-addled mother who directed her rage at the infant Lazaro. Jurors last week heard testimony from neighbors and acquaintances who recalled Cardona’s abusive treatment of the boy in the late 1980s and 1990 — and his pitiful physical state.

“You know very well they were lying,” Cardona testified of those witnesses.

Jurors also heard a reading of previous testimony from former Miami-Dade Medical Examiner Dr. Bruce Hyma, who died last year but testified at both of Cardona’s earlier trials.

Extremely malnourished, Lazaro weighed only 18 pounds, about half of what he should have weighed for his age. Repeated beatings had torn away the tissue between his lips and gums, making eating, drinking and talking painful.

His left arm was permanently bent at a 90-degree angle. His head had been bashed repeatedly, severing his brain stem, and his diaper, soiled and held together with duct tape, had caused an infection.

“This is child torture, in my opinion,” Hyma said in 2010.

Cardona, however, insisted that the boy never had any injuries when he was with her.

“During the time my son was with me, he was never abused or maltreated,” Cardona testified.

The trial is expected to wrap up Tuesday before Circuit Judge Miguel de la O.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Ana Maria Cardona testifies in 'Baby Lollipops' case 0:35

Ana Maria Cardona testifies in 'Baby Lollipops' case

Pause
Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Office of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man 2:32

Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Office of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man

Fake engineer cheats ex-staffers out of thousands, cops say 0:47

Fake engineer cheats ex-staffers out of thousands, cops say

Armed robber confronts man with nerves of steel 0:53

Armed robber confronts man with nerves of steel

Tennis coach accused of hitting 5-year-old wants case dismissed under Florida's self-defense law 1:02

Tennis coach accused of hitting 5-year-old wants case dismissed under Florida's self-defense law

Rosales sentenced to seven years in prison for deadly hit and run 3:32

Rosales sentenced to seven years in prison for deadly hit and run

Video shows the NYC Port Authority explosion 0:18

Video shows the NYC Port Authority explosion

Marlins executive Michael Hill discusses the Giancarlo Stanton trade 4:06

Marlins executive Michael Hill discusses the Giancarlo Stanton trade

Giancarlo Stanton talks about joining the Yankees (Part 3) 1:19

Giancarlo Stanton talks about joining the Yankees (Part 3)

Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer 1:02

Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer

  • Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Office of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man

    The Broward Sheriff's office released bodycam video which shows a Lauderdale Lakes man fighting with a Broward Sheriff’s deputy before a second deputy fatally shoots him. The suspect, Jean Pedro Pierre, died at Broward Health Medical Center on Wednesday night.

Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Office of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man

View More Video