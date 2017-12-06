Man arrested in rape of unconscious teen after others tried to stop him, police say

An 18-year-old man is under arrest after witnesses stepped in — twice — to stop him from raping an unconscious 17-year-old girl at a house party, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.
Witnesses say the victim was “gone,” “completely limp” and “knocked out” as Nicholas Gjelaj raped her around 10 p.m. Friday. A female witness stepped in to intervene, but Gjelaj attacked her, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
Police say the witness was beaten until she could no longer put up a fight, and Gjelaj returned to raping the victim. Other witnesses then stepped in to stop Gjelaj for good, police said.
According to Spectrum Bay News 9, the rape victim’s father picked her up from the home and drove her to a police station.
Never miss a local story.
Police requested a test to determine whether the victim was given a date rape drug. However, neighbors say it’s not the first time that a party in the home has gotten out of hand.
“There’s no control, there’s no parental involvement whatsoever, and they’re drunk, they’re stumbling and I’m like, somebody is going to get killed,” Monica Lange, a neighbor, told Spectrum Bay News 9, adding that ambulances have been called to the home twice for people who were “wasted and unconscious.”
Lange said she’s had to turn multiple teenagers — who asked “Is this where the party is?” — away from her home.
Gjelaj is charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of simple battery and is being held on $110,650 bond.
Comments