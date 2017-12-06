Nicholas Gjelaj, 18, is charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of simple battery. He is being held on bonds totaling $110,650.
Nicholas Gjelaj, 18, is charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of simple battery. He is being held on bonds totaling $110,650. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office
Nicholas Gjelaj, 18, is charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of simple battery. He is being held on bonds totaling $110,650. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Man arrested in rape of unconscious teen after others tried to stop him, police say

By RYAN CALLIHAN

rcallihan@bradenton.com

December 06, 2017 06:07 AM

UPDATED December 06, 2017 08:29 AM

An 18-year-old man is under arrest after witnesses stepped in — twice — to stop him from raping an unconscious 17-year-old girl at a house party, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

Witnesses say the victim was “gone,” “completely limp” and “knocked out” as Nicholas Gjelaj raped her around 10 p.m. Friday. A female witness stepped in to intervene, but Gjelaj attacked her, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.

Police say the witness was beaten until she could no longer put up a fight, and Gjelaj returned to raping the victim. Other witnesses then stepped in to stop Gjelaj for good, police said.

According to Spectrum Bay News 9, the rape victim’s father picked her up from the home and drove her to a police station.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police requested a test to determine whether the victim was given a date rape drug. However, neighbors say it’s not the first time that a party in the home has gotten out of hand.

“There’s no control, there’s no parental involvement whatsoever, and they’re drunk, they’re stumbling and I’m like, somebody is going to get killed,” Monica Lange, a neighbor, told Spectrum Bay News 9, adding that ambulances have been called to the home twice for people who were “wasted and unconscious.”

Lange said she’s had to turn multiple teenagers — who asked “Is this where the party is?” — away from her home.

Gjelaj is charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of simple battery and is being held on $110,650 bond.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer shot at Miami Walmart

    An off-duty officer was shot in the arm Wednesday afternoon at the retail store in Northwest Miami-Dade. He was taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

Police officer shot at Miami Walmart

Police officer shot at Miami Walmart 0:20

Police officer shot at Miami Walmart
Hit-and-run crash leaves man critically injured in Miami 0:21

Hit-and-run crash leaves man critically injured in Miami
Thieves attempt to steal purse from woman's cart at TJ Maxx store 0:45

Thieves attempt to steal purse from woman's cart at TJ Maxx store

View More Video