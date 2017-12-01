Police respond to fatal shooting near Palmetto Expressway exit

Detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Hammocks District are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying and/or locating a male who burglarized a residence, located at 13462 SW 66 Terrace, on Tuesday, November 21, 2017.
Detective Marcos Rodriguez of the Miami-Dade Police Dept. talks to reporters about credit card fraud during a press conference at the Miami-Dade Police Dept. Headquarters in Doral. Miami-Dade police are joining forces with the Internal Revenue Service to warn taxpayers of tax scams and identity theft in advance of the holidays.
Police in Airmont, New York are trying to identifying a burglary suspect who was caught on home surveillance struggling to get through a kitchen window dressed in a bathrobe and slippers. No one was home at the time of the break in.
Miami Beach Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects involved in an armed robbery. The robbery occurred near 1903 Collins Avenue on Tuesday, November 14th at approximately 1:40 a.m.