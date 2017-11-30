How to protect yourself from shopping scams during the holiday season

An online shopper searches different sites Dec. 12, 2016, from Miami. Unfortunately, there’s no time like the holidays for fraud. Online shopping is convenient and popular, for shoppers and scammers alike. Experts suggest restricting your purchases to reputable vendors, and being wary of look-alike websites, where the name of a well-known brand is slightly off. Also, don’t click on emails and links from unfamiliar senders, and make payments only on secure sites indicated by a lock symbol or ‘https’ in the web address. Wilfredo Lee AP