Ex-college student gets 7 years prison for killing federal agent in South Beach car crash

Rosales sentenced to seven years in prison for deadly hit and run Jordana Rosales was sentenced to seven years in prison for killing Homeland Security special agent Scott McGuire in a hit and run accident on Miami Beach in Jan. of 2016. Rosales was also convicted of injuring another special agent that was not identified in court. Jordana Rosales was sentenced to seven years in prison for killing Homeland Security special agent Scott McGuire in a hit and run accident on Miami Beach in Jan. of 2016. Rosales was also convicted of injuring another special agent that was not identified in court. Justin Azpiazu

