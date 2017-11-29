Cop videotaped striking drunk woman in face at football game cleared of wrongdoing

More Videos 0:46 'Tis the season for fraud in South Florida Pause 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:09 Police search for man who burglarized Miami home 8:13 Operation Cross Country XI 1:42 Court accepts college student's guilty plea in deadly hit-and-run accident 0:27 Man flips off security camera, urinates on synagogue wall 1:39 Why is it so hard to shoot down a missile? 3:31 Police officer tells teen he's detained 'because you're white' 2:46 Battleground Alaska: Commerce vs. Wilderness 1:29 Ahmmon Richards speaks to the media a day before he was injured Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech. An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech. Courtesy: Barstool Miami

