Police search for murder suspect in Coconut Grove ends with no arrests

By Elizabeth Koh

ekoh@miamiherald.com

October 07, 2017 7:22 PM

A police search for a possible murder suspect in Coconut Grove Saturday night ended without anyone in custody, authorities said.

City of Miami police officers began searching on SW 37th Avenue near Grand Avenue around 7 p.m., after an officer called and reported seeing someone who matched the description of a possible suspect, said Miami police spokeswoman Ofc. Yelitza Cedano.

A perimeter was set up in the area, but was broken down around 9 p.m. after the suspect was not found, Cedano said.

Additional details on the murder were not released Saturday night.

