Police search for murder suspect in Coconut Grove ends with no arrests

A police search for a possible murder suspect in Coconut Grove Saturday night ended without anyone in custody, authorities said.
City of Miami police officers began searching on SW 37th Avenue near Grand Avenue around 7 p.m., after an officer called and reported seeing someone who matched the description of a possible suspect, said Miami police spokeswoman Ofc. Yelitza Cedano.
A perimeter was set up in the area, but was broken down around 9 p.m. after the suspect was not found, Cedano said.
Additional details on the murder were not released Saturday night.
Comments