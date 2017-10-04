A drunk driver took this man’s life – two days before his wedding

Naji El-Kadir's wife, Jihan Haidar, 40, left, cries in court and is consoled by friend Shatha Aytiya, right, as they watch a video honoring El-Kadir's life. On Wednesday, October 4, 2017 Jessica Araujo pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter for the April 2016 death of Naji El-Kadir. She faces up to 21 years behind bars when she is sentenced Oct. 27, 2017. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com