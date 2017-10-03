Miami police closed down a portion of NW 12th Avenue near the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building Tuesday morning after finding a suspicious package, authorities said.
Crime

Suspicious package shuts down highway ramp and street near Miami criminal court

By Elizabeth Koh

ekoh@miamiherald.com

October 03, 2017 9:12 AM

Miami police shut down Northwest 12th Avenue near the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building Tuesday morning after finding a suspicious package, authorities said.

Police officers closed down NW 12th between 11th and 14th streets, which stretches east of the courthouse and the University of Miami Hospital a few blocks north. The department tweeted it had also shut down the exit ramp off the Dolphin Expressway as part of the investigation.

The Miami police bomb squad has been called to investigate.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

  Comments  

