Former Miami lawmaker sentenced to 60 days in jail for failing to file tax returns

Former Miami state Rep. Erik Fresen will serve 60 days in jail and a year of probation for failing to file a 2011 tax return on more than $270,000 in income, a federal judge sentenced Friday.
He will begin his jail term on Nov. 17 and serve 15 days in jail per month for four months — an intermittent sentence intended to keep him earning some income to pay back his tax penalties.
“I want him to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas in jail so that every holiday for the rest of his life he’ll think back to that,” U.S. District Judge Robert Scola said.
Fresen’s mother, seated two rows behind him in court, sobbed silently. His wife and three sisters used tissues to dab tears from their eyes.
Fresen, whose sentencing was delayed by Hurricane Irma, faced up to a year in prison. Prosecutors asked for a sentence of six months in jail and six months of house arrest, while Fresen’s defense attorneys requested only probation.
Scola said he couldn’t be that lenient because though Fresen was only charged for his missing 2011 return, he didn’t properly report his income to the Internal Revenue Service from 2007-16 — a nine-year period that included his eight years as a Republican lawmaker in the Florida House. The court had to consider sending a message to any other elected leaders who might consider breaking the law, Scola said.
“This was a serious offense committed by a knowledgeable and sophisticated individual who knew what he was doing,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Harold Schimkat told the judge.
When Scola asked why Fresen had failed to file tax returns for so long, Fresen admitted he didn’t have a compelling explanation.
“I wish I had one,” he said, describing a sort of snowball effect that crippled him psychologically from remedying his behavior once his first return had gone unfiled. “I assure you that this inexplicable, inexcusable chapter of my life will never be repeated again.”
One of Fresen’s attorneys, Jeffrey Neiman, noted in a sentencing memo filed to the judge ahead of Friday’s hearing that the ex-legislator cooperated with IRS agents once he learned they were investigating his messy finances. But Schimkat countered Friday that was only after the IRS escalated Fresen’s case into a criminal matter, after a years-long civil investigation.
Fresen pleaded guilty in April, when he still owed at least $100,000 in back taxes, excluding fines and penalties, according to the government. He has since taken out a personal loan backed by friends and family, Neiman wrote, and repaid the debt. Still outstanding is a penalty being negotiated between Fresen’s attorneys and the IRS.
Neiman and Fresen’s other defense attorney, former Miami U.S. Attorney Marcos Jimenez, declined comment after Friday’s sentencing hearing.
In total, Fresen underpaid his taxes by about $214,000 from about $75,000 in annual income earned as a consultant for his company, Neighborhood Strategies.
This developing story will be updated.
