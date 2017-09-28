A war between workers ends with a box cutter’s slice to the stomach

Some workplace feuds involve yelling. Others involve punching.
This one involved a box cutter and a sliced stomach, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Fortino Vella-Villagas, 38, has been in an “ongoing feud” with his 51-year-old co-worker at Coastal Floors, according to the sheriff’s office
Around 7:05 a.m. Thursday, the fight got physical and Vella-Villagas cut the man’s stomach with a box cutter, the sheriff’s office said.
The man was transported to an area hospital. Vella-Villagas was arrested at the scene and faces an aggravated battery charge.
