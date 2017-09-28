A 38-year-old Florida man was arrested Thursday after he sliced a coworker with a box cutter, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
A 38-year-old Florida man was arrested Thursday after he sliced a coworker with a box cutter, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Miami Herald File
A 38-year-old Florida man was arrested Thursday after he sliced a coworker with a box cutter, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Miami Herald File

Crime

A war between workers ends with a box cutter’s slice to the stomach

BY HANNAH MORSE

hemorse@bradenton.com

September 28, 2017 12:49 PM

Some workplace feuds involve yelling. Others involve punching.

This one involved a box cutter and a sliced stomach, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Fortino Vella-Villagas, 38, has been in an “ongoing feud” with his 51-year-old co-worker at Coastal Floors, according to the sheriff’s office

Around 7:05 a.m. Thursday, the fight got physical and Vella-Villagas cut the man’s stomach with a box cutter, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was transported to an area hospital. Vella-Villagas was arrested at the scene and faces an aggravated battery charge.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video shows shootout between Sacramento police, homicide suspect

Video shows shootout between Sacramento police, homicide suspect 2:02

Video shows shootout between Sacramento police, homicide suspect
Criminal court resumes in Key West since being shutdown by Hurricane Irma 2:00

Criminal court resumes in Key West since being shutdown by Hurricane Irma
Video shows crooks stealing cigarettes from Miramar Sam's Club 0:55

Video shows crooks stealing cigarettes from Miramar Sam's Club

View More Video