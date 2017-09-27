Coast Guard Cutter Valiant crew member offloads a bale of cocaine at Station Fort Lauderdale, Sept. 27, 2017. The drugs were transferred to the Valiant after being interdicted in three separate cases in the Eastern Pacific in September.
Coast Guard Cutter Valiant crew member offloads a bale of cocaine at Station Fort Lauderdale, Sept. 27, 2017. The drugs were transferred to the Valiant after being interdicted in three separate cases in the Eastern Pacific in September. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray.
Coast Guard Cutter Valiant crew member offloads a bale of cocaine at Station Fort Lauderdale, Sept. 27, 2017. The drugs were transferred to the Valiant after being interdicted in three separate cases in the Eastern Pacific in September. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray.

Crime

Coast Guard offloads approximately $15 million worth of cocaine

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

September 27, 2017 9:28 PM

Port Everglades was the center of action on Wednesday.

Crew members from the Coast Guard cutter Valiant offloaded approximately 490 kilograms of cocaine at the hub in Fort Lauderdale.

Worth? The drugs had an estimated wholesale value of approximately $15 million.

The offload was a result of interdictions from three separate cases in the Eastern Pacific in September, officials said.

“The Coast Guard is committed to combating transnational criminal organizations at sea and each of these interdictions will lead to federal prosecutions, that in turn provide intelligence we can use to interdict more illicit shipments of drugs, people and weapons at sea," said Capt. Mark Vlaun, staff judge advocate for the Coast Guard Seventh District. “Our whole of government efforts are targeting the financial lifeline of organized crime to ultimately cause the collapse of these illegal networks.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Criminal court resumes in Key West since being shutdown by Hurricane Irma

Criminal court resumes in Key West since being shutdown by Hurricane Irma 2:00

Criminal court resumes in Key West since being shutdown by Hurricane Irma
Video shows crooks stealing cigarettes from Miramar Sam's Club 0:55

Video shows crooks stealing cigarettes from Miramar Sam's Club
Police investigate shooting of a man and woman in Richmond Heights 0:57

Police investigate shooting of a man and woman in Richmond Heights

View More Video