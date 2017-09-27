Coast Guard offloads approximately $15 million worth of cocaine

Port Everglades was the center of action on Wednesday.
Crew members from the Coast Guard cutter Valiant offloaded approximately 490 kilograms of cocaine at the hub in Fort Lauderdale.
Worth? The drugs had an estimated wholesale value of approximately $15 million.
The offload was a result of interdictions from three separate cases in the Eastern Pacific in September, officials said.
“The Coast Guard is committed to combating transnational criminal organizations at sea and each of these interdictions will lead to federal prosecutions, that in turn provide intelligence we can use to interdict more illicit shipments of drugs, people and weapons at sea," said Capt. Mark Vlaun, staff judge advocate for the Coast Guard Seventh District. “Our whole of government efforts are targeting the financial lifeline of organized crime to ultimately cause the collapse of these illegal networks.”
