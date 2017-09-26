Disney worker leaves a toddler in hot car to ask for the day off, cops say

Disney World was the most miserable place on earth for one small child on Monday.

A 2 year-old girl was left in a sweltering car by her caretaker who left the child to talk to her boss about getting the afternoon off, reports The Orlando Sentinel.

Myriam Lubincadet was arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a coworker at the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa found the child “crying and sweating profusely” inside the locked vehicle in the employee parking lot at about 1:05 p.m. According to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, security officials removed the child, who was alert and conscious even though the temperature inside was found to be 113.5 degrees.

Lubincadet, a cousin of the girl’s father, told the newspaper she only meant to be inside for five minutes. The housekeeper was helping out with childcare because the toddler’s pregnant mother was in labor. Turns out the girl was in the car with windows partially down for about 45 minutes, according to the affidavit.

The 37-year-old maid insists she meant no harm.

“I love her,” she said of the girl, who was transferred to Florida Hospital Celebration Health hospital where she was in stable condition, deputies said.

Lubincadet was taken to Orange County Jail and released Tuesday after posting $1,000 bond.

Disney said the employee has been placed on leave while police investigate, according to WKMG Orlando.