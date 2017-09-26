This baby’s breathing problem wasn’t illness. It was heroin.

Sex offender arrested after dramatic chase, crash

Police in Marion County, Florida released footage showing the dramatic September 21, 2017, arrest of 48-year-old Todd Marchesano, a convicted sex offender, after a police pursuit that ended with the Marchesano's vehicle rolled on its side. A police helicopter tracking the chase captured deputies performing a PIT maneuver causing the vehicle to flip. Marchesano was arrested along with his female passenger, Tina Nabbefeld, who had active warrants from the Ocala Police Department. Marchesano was treated for minor injuries, and both were arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail.