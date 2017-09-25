They fought. He left. Then he came back and killed his girlfriend’s son, police say

A family feud in South Miami-Dade that began as an argument ended in a shooting death early Monday morning.
One person was killed and the shooting suspect remained free Monday morning.
Police didn’t release names, but said after a man began fighting with his girlfriend and her son, he became so upset he left. He returned a short while later and when the front door was opened, he shot his girlfriend’s son dead, then fled.
The shooting at 17335 SW 102nd Ave. happened just after 7 a.m.
Miami-Dade police said they know who the suspected shooter is “and it’s only a matter of time” until he’s captured. Police didn’t say if he ran or drove off.
