They fought. He left. Then he came back and killed his girlfriend’s son, police say

By Charles Rabin

September 25, 2017 10:03 AM

A family feud in South Miami-Dade that began as an argument ended in a shooting death early Monday morning.

One person was killed and the shooting suspect remained free Monday morning.

Police didn’t release names, but said after a man began fighting with his girlfriend and her son, he became so upset he left. He returned a short while later and when the front door was opened, he shot his girlfriend’s son dead, then fled.

The shooting at 17335 SW 102nd Ave. happened just after 7 a.m.

Miami-Dade police said they know who the suspected shooter is “and it’s only a matter of time” until he’s captured. Police didn’t say if he ran or drove off.

