Former Dolphins great Ricky Williams busted for outstanding traffic warrants

Former Heisman Trophy winner and Miami Dolphins great Ricky Williams was arrested earlier this week for outstanding traffic warrants, several news outlets reported.
Williams, 40, was pulled over in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, the Austin American Statesman reported, because his car did not have a rear license plate.
Williams was charged with not paying a speeding fine and not maintaining auto insurance, Austin police told USA Today. He was released from jail a day later after paying a fine.
Williams’ star-studded college and professional football career has been plagued by a lengthy suspension and interactions with police.
After winning the Heisman — given annually to the nation’s top college football player — Williams was drafted fifth overall in 1999 by the New Orleans Saints. An introvert, he was often lambasted for shying away from the public and the media spotlight.
He was traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2002, where he played two outstanding seasons before being suspended by the NFL for substance abuse. He retired and moved overseas. Williams rejoined the Dolphins in 2007 and played four more years.
Last January, Williams was stopped, frisked and questioned by Tyler, Texas, police in a hotel parking lot while he was in town for an event for friend and fellow Heisman Trophy winner Earl Campbell. He was let go after explaining to police who he was and what he was doing.
