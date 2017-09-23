Man shot during home invasion, police say

An early Saturday morning home invasion in Normandy Isle ended with one of the invaders shooting a man in his home, police said.
Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said the injured man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening wounds.
There was no report of any other injuries and the suspects remained free Friday afternoon.
Police said two men — who were not identified — broke into a home at 1022 Bay Dr. about 5 a.m. on Miami Beach, and that some type of altercation ensued before the man was shot.
Rodriguez said detectives were interviewing the man at the hospital.
In an earlier version of this story the Miami Herald reported that the homeowner shot one of the home invaders. The Herald regrets the error.
