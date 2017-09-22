Man threatened to blow up three Doral restaurants in 911 call, cops say

A man who threatened to blow up three restaurants in Doral during a 911 call Friday night was arrested Wednesday, police said.
Demond James, 39, was charged with three felony counts of making a bomb threat, unlawfully using communication devices and misusing the 911 system.
According to a police report, James made the threat during a call to a Miami-Dade County 911 dispatcher shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.
“There’s a bomb set to go off in Doral at three restaurants,” he warned, according to a recording of the call. He listed off Dragonfly, Piola and Bulla, all located on NW 87th Avenue. When the dispatcher asked him to clarify the addresses of the locations, he grew angry.
“You have 30 minutes. I just told you,” he said. “You’re pushing my patience, ma’am.”
He hung up after the dispatcher asked who had set the bombs. Doral police evacuated the restaurants and others nearby, but a search by bomb squad officers and bomb-sniffing dogs turned up no devices, Capt. Carlos Arango said.
A detective with Miami-Dade County’s cyber crimes unit traced the phone call back to James, who the police report identified as a dishwasher at Dragonfly. When officers approached him at work Wednesday, they located a phone in his car that matched the device that made the call.
James was taken into custody and admitted he was responsible for the bomb threat, according to the police report. He told officers that he had planned to blow up the restaurant in a suicide attempt and that, if he was unsuccessful, he planned to provoke police officers into shooting him.
Further investigation turned up no evidence that James had ever made an explosive device, Arango said. A records search indicated James was arrested in June 2000 for falsely reporting a bomb, though the case was closed without a conviction.
“We're glad that it turned out to be false in the long run, but at the same time, take very seriously that it was false,” Arango said. The threat arrived just days after Hurricane Irma hit the region and the same day an explosion had gone off in the London subway, he added. “People were edgy.”
After being charged, James was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he was being held on $37,500 bond, jail records showed.
