Crime

A police employee stole from his own department. Now he faces up to 10 years in prison

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

September 21, 2017 8:00 PM

A Fort Lauderdale Police employee was charged in federal court after stealing more than $5,000 from the police department, law enforcement officials announced Thursday.

Gerard Anthony Brady was charged Wednesday with theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, police said. Brady worked at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department as the forfeiture coordinator before being fired in March.

Brady’s duties at department included storing and caring for confiscated and seized property, coordinating the deposit of confiscated and seized money, and overseeing vessels, planes, vehicles, and other property seized by police.

According to the IRS and the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida, in 2016 Brady stole more than of $5,000.

If convicted, Brady faces a statutory maximum sentence of ten years in prison.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Miami police search for suspect in Game Stop robbery

Miami police search for suspect in Game Stop robbery 1:17

Miami police search for suspect in Game Stop robbery
Video shows looting of Game Stop following Hurricane Irma 2:45

Video shows looting of Game Stop following Hurricane Irma
Victim shot during Fort Lauderdale gas station robbery 1:21

Victim shot during Fort Lauderdale gas station robbery

View More Video