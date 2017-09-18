Broward teacher sent sexually explicit messages to a student’s cellphone, cops say

A drama coach at a Pembroke Pines private school was arrested Monday after police say he sent sexually explicit messages and pornography to a student.
Slyvers Robinson, 29, face charges including transmission of harmful material to a minor, promoting sexual performance and using a computer to seduce a child.
According an arrest report, Robinson, who also taught third and fourth grade, began taking interest in a 14-year-old student in the school, Harvard International Academy.
“The victim explained that the defendant started taking an interest in him during the previous weeks and started treating him differently from the other students,” an officer wrote. “The victim stated that the defendant would often make him feel uncomfortable while at school by always placing himself in close proximity to him.”
The student, who first told his mother, told officers that Robinson took his phone Sept. 5, added himself on Instagram and called his own phone so he would have the teen’s number.
Soon after, the teen started getting text messages, according to the report.
“The defendant asked questions pertaining to the victim’s relationship status, activities he does for fun, who he resides with, questions pertaining to his virginity, and sexual orientation,” the officer wrote. “On multiple occasions, the defendant requested that the victim send him pictures of himself.”
Police say Robinson sent the teen a screen shot of a photo gallery that included several explicit photos including adults have sex.
On Sept. 14, an officer took over the teen’s phone and started communicating with Robinson in an undercover capacity, police said.
For four days, the officer traded messages with Robinson, who continued to press the child about his sexual orientation. He also asked the teen for a naked photo and sent the teen a photo of himself in underwear, according to the report.
Officers showed up at the school, 7932 Pines Blvd., Monday to arrest Robinson.
Robinson, who had 14 condoms and two tubes of lubricant in his backpack, told officers that he had been communicating with the teen, according to the report.
“The defendant claimed that the text messages and his intentions were taken out of context and he was only trying to be a ‘big brother’ for the child,” an officer wrote. “The defendant stated that he is not attracted to the child but only made the sexual comments in an attempt to have the child disengage from the inappropriate communications. The defendant stated that he had the feeling that the child was attempting to ‘set him up’ but continued to communicate with him.”
A woman who answered the phone at the school Monday afternoon said Robinson had been terminated Monday, but could not comment further because of the ongoing investigation.
The Pembroke Pines Police Department said there may be more victims and is asking anyone with information to call 954-431-2200.
