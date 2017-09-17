Former UM football player Jason Geathers arrested on drug charges, records show

Former University of Miami Hurricanes football player Jason Geathers was in a Palm Beach County jail Sunday night after being arrested earlier in the day on charges that included heroin trafficking and resisting arrest, records show.
Geathers, whose 37th birthday is Monday, was stopped before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Northwest First Street for not having the proper lights on his bicycle, according to the Palm Beach Post, which first reported Geathers’ arrest.
Court records show that Geathers, who graduated from Spanish River High School in Boca Raton and began at UM in 2000 after a year-long delay because he didn’t meet academic requirements, was charged with trafficking heroin after officers found more than four grams of heroin; possession of cocaine and marijuana and resisting arrest without violence.
According to the Post, Geathers, who appeared in court Sunday morning, was being held on a $40,000 bond.
Comments