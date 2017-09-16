Crime

Man shot on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach

By Elizabeth Koh

ekoh@miamiherald.com

September 16, 2017 8:52 AM

A man was shot and critically injured early Saturday morning on Lincoln Road, Miami Beach police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired near 1340 Lincoln Road around 4:45 a.m., where they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he was admitted in critical condition, police said.

Police said they detained and are interviewing a person of interest early Saturday, but said the nature of their involvement was still unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

