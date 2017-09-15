After Hurricane Irma, we must be vigilant against crooks and their recovery scams

This week has been horrendous, but I won’t complain because I’m better off than many who have lost everything. Our thoughts and prayers for those that are suffering the worst of this storm.
Our upcoming Crime Watch of Miami-Dade 42nd annual awards ceremony, originally set for Friday, Sept. 22, has been rescheduled to Friday, Dec. 15. More than ever, we want to recognize our law enforcement partners and our crime watchers who have truly shown their leadership in the neighborhoods.
I am so proud of them and all residents that have developed a true community partnership. In my area of Hialeah, neighbors with generators shared with those who didn’t, including myself. I finally got power Thursday afternoon.
As we recover, we must remain vigilant: Criminals are in full force to attack those of us in great need. Please listen to your law enforcement community because they know what scams are happening.
Here are some reader emails I’ve received.:
▪ Right after Irma passed, I had a young man knocking on my door wanting to pick up my debris for $50, but first he needed to use the bathroom. Since I read your column faithfully, I knew better. He became very angry when I told him “No thank you,” that the county would handle for free. He had a partner in the car so I tried to get the tag, I called Miami-Dade Police to let them know. I told them by phone since they have been extremely busy, and they’re doing a fantastic job. I told them I didn’t need an officer to come to my house. Thank you so much for making us super aware of these scams. If it wasn’t for you, I probably would have gotten taken. — Glenn.
▪ Hi Carmen, just a quick note to let readers know that this is the time to utilize all that you have taught us. The criminals are on the loose and they know that police are very busy right now. I had a woman come with her two teenage sons wanting to help with our lawn pick-up. It was sad because with all the need in this county right now, we don’t need crooks hurting elderly. That is what my neighborhood is filled with. I went house to house and reminded people of all the scams that are now going on. Told them I learned them from you. Again thank you for what you do. — Melissa.
Folks we need to be especially on guard. Keep your doors locked, your cars locked and please, if you have power, keep those lights on. Remember none of the major utilities will be asking for money to do cleanup. Don’t be fooled.
Next week, we will be doing better.
Carmen Caldwell is executive director of Citizens’ Crime Watch of Miami-Dade. Send feedback and news for this column to carmen@citizenscrimewatch.org, or call her at 305-470-1670.
Comments