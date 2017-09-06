People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston.
People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston. Joe Raedle Getty Images File
People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston. Joe Raedle Getty Images File

Crime

Tips to avoid being scammed if a hurricane blows through town

By Carmen Gonzalez Caldwell

Special to The Miami Herald

September 06, 2017 11:41 AM

UPDATED September 06, 2017 11:49 AM

Whenever a hurricane blows into town, the scammers come with it. Here’s some advice from our Crime Watch partner Jim Marshall, the public affairs specialist for FBI Miami:

The Federal Trade Commission warns consumers to be alert for charities that seem to have sprung up overnight.

After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, years of fraud complaints followed. By 2009, the National Center for Disaster Fraud, the multi-agency fraud task force set up to handle this situation, received more than 36,000 complaints, which lead to more than 1,300 individuals indicted for Katrina-related crimes.

The National Center for Disaster Fraud is now accepting hurricane fraud tips by phone at 866-720-5721 or online at disaster@leo.gov. Suspected internet-based fraud can also be reporter to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Here are some tips for individuals who are considering making donations:

▪ Donate to charities you know and trust.

▪ Designate the disaster to ensure your funds go toward disaster relief.

▪ Never click on links or open attachments in unsolicited e-mail.

▪ Don't assume that charity messages posted on social media are legitimate. Research the organization.

▪ Verify the legitimacy of any e-mail solicitation by contacting the organization directly through a trusted contact number.

▪ Beware of organizations with copycat names similar to but not exactly the same as those of reputable charities.

▪ Avoid cash donations. Pay by credit card or write a check directly to the charity. Do not make checks payable to individuals.

Legitimate charities do not normally solicit donations via money transfer services. Most legitimate charity websites end in “.org” rather than “.com”.

Make contributions directly, rather than relying on others to make a contribution on your behalf.

Criminals often exploit disasters for their own gain by sending fraudulent communications through email or social media and by creating phony websites designed to solicit contributions. The FBI is dedicated to investigating and preventing this type of fraud, especially when it involves preying on individuals during times of great need.

Related stories from Miami Herald

Here are several reputable organizations helping hurricane victims.

▪ Catholic Charities USA, https://catholiccharitiesusa.org

▪ Salvation Army, www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org

▪ Greater Houston Community Foundation, https://ghcf.org

▪ Neighbors for Neighbors Channel 4, neighbors4neighbors.org

Carmen Caldwell is executive director of Citizens’ Crime Watch of Miami-Dade. Send feedback and news for this column to carmen@citizenscrimewatch.org, or call her at 305-470-1670.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man caught on surveillance video viciously attacking woman with hammer (Graphic Content) 1:00

Man caught on surveillance video viciously attacking woman with hammer (Graphic Content)

Pause
Armed robber confronts man with nerves of steel 0:53

Armed robber confronts man with nerves of steel

Police save life of man overdosing on heroin 2:36

Police save life of man overdosing on heroin

Protesters march against visit of white nationalist Richard Spencer to the University of Florida 0:10

Protesters march against visit of white nationalist Richard Spencer to the University of Florida

Police respond to fatal shooting near Palmetto Expressway exit 1:09

Police respond to fatal shooting near Palmetto Expressway exit

Watch: Burglar’s hilarious attempt to avoid a surveillance camera 0:44

Watch: Burglar’s hilarious attempt to avoid a surveillance camera

Protesters stand together against Spencer 2:26

Protesters stand together against Spencer

Police dashcam captures fireball in sky over New Jersey 0:05

Police dashcam captures fireball in sky over New Jersey

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 2:51

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man

  • Armed robber confronts man with nerves of steel

    An armed robbery turned into an epic fail when the robber came across a Walgreens employee that was wholly unimpressed with him and his gun. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for the robber who they believe may have committed similar robberies in other cities in Broward County.

Armed robber confronts man with nerves of steel

View More Video