Lazaro Cancela, 25, a rapper also known as Str8 Kash, was arrested by Miami-Dade Police after ditching his Porsche.
Lazaro Cancela, 25, a rapper also known as Str8 Kash, was arrested by Miami-Dade Police after ditching his Porsche. Instagram
Lazaro Cancela, 25, a rapper also known as Str8 Kash, was arrested by Miami-Dade Police after ditching his Porsche. Instagram

Crime

When cops came, this Miami rapper ditched his Porsche — maybe he shouldn’t have

By David Ovalle

dovalle@miamiherald.com

September 05, 2017 01:23 PM

UPDATED September 05, 2017 07:42 PM

A Miami rapper known as Str8 Kash pulled up to a West Kendall Cuban restaurant. There were two undercover narcotics detectives, who recognized him, ran his license plate and called out his name.

He took off running — ditching his white 2015 Porsche Panamera in the parking lot.

When the officers caught up to him, Str8 Kash learned he was a fugitive not for any major felony but for a traffic-ticket bench warrant and a suspended license, according to an arrest report.

Now, the 25-year-old rapper — whose real name is Lazaro Cancela — has been charged with something new: resisting arrest without violence.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was a curious episode for Str8 Kash, who boasts nearly 62,000 followers on Instagram and this year dropped the single “Like The Devil.” He raps alongside another Miami rapper known as Stitches, best known for his song “Brick in Yo Face,” elaborate face tattoos and landing in jail on drug charges.

Lazaro Cancela
Lazaro Cancela
Miami-Dade Corrections

According to an Aug. 25 arrest report by Miami-Dade Detective Jonathan Santana, the rapper led police on a foot chase through several shopping centers and stores before he was arrested down the street from the Islas Canarias restaurant, 13695 SW 26th St.

The bench warrant had been issued because Str8 Kash failed to appear in traffic court to face a ticket for driving with a suspended license. Cancela was booked into jail and quickly released on bail. No date has been set for his arraignment.

“You think they’d have better things to do,” his defense attorney, Roberto Pertiera, said of the cops. “It seems much ado about nothing.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Armed robber confronts man with nerves of steel

    An armed robbery turned into an epic fail when the robber came across a Walgreens employee that was wholly unimpressed with him and his gun. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for the robber who they believe may have committed similar robberies in other cities in Broward County.

Armed robber confronts man with nerves of steel

Armed robber confronts man with nerves of steel 0:53

Armed robber confronts man with nerves of steel
Don’t get hooked by the Package Pirate! 1:31

Don’t get hooked by the Package Pirate!
Police officer shot at Miami Walmart 0:20

Police officer shot at Miami Walmart

View More Video