Crime

16-year-old boy shot and killed in Northwest Miami-Dade

By Elizabeth Koh

ekoh@miamiherald.com

September 02, 2017 8:33 AM

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed while he was walking near his home Friday night, Miami-Dade police said.

The teenager was outside near his house around 7530 NW 19th Ave. when shots were fired just after 10 p.m., police spokesman Argemis Colome said. When officers arrived, they found the boy on the ground. He was declared dead at the scene.

A family friend identified the teenager to WPLG as Tyquan Ham, a student at Miami Jackson Senior High.

Alberto Carvalho, the Miami-Dade Public Schools superintendent, condemned the shooting early Saturday morning.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Con man pleads guilty to running a racketeering operation from inside a Miami jail

Con man pleads guilty to running a racketeering operation from inside a Miami jail 0:52

Con man pleads guilty to running a racketeering operation from inside a Miami jail
Trial starts in Miami racing-pigeon murder case 2:16

Trial starts in Miami racing-pigeon murder case
Arraignment for Marta San Jose 0:36

Arraignment for Marta San Jose

View More Video