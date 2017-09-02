16-year-old boy shot and killed in Northwest Miami-Dade

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed while he was walking near his home Friday night, Miami-Dade police said.
The teenager was outside near his house around 7530 NW 19th Ave. when shots were fired just after 10 p.m., police spokesman Argemis Colome said. When officers arrived, they found the boy on the ground. He was declared dead at the scene.
A family friend identified the teenager to WPLG as Tyquan Ham, a student at Miami Jackson Senior High.
A 16-yr-old was shot & killed overnight. A family friend has identified him as Tyquan Ham, says he attended Miami Jackson Senior High. pic.twitter.com/dkwGLVcPXx— Sanela Sabovic (@SabovicSanela) September 2, 2017
Alberto Carvalho, the Miami-Dade Public Schools superintendent, condemned the shooting early Saturday morning.
Unacceptable overnight tragedy claims life of 16-year-old boy. Cowardly gun violence continues to maim the soul of our community. #Enough— Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) September 2, 2017
Homicide detectives are investigating.
