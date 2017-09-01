Cops ask for help to find killer of Homestead woman who died in domestic dispute

A fitness-buff mother was killed in Homestead on Thursday night in what police say was some type of domestic dispute, and they’re asking the public to help them find her killer.
Police haven’t said how they know the woman was killed by someone she knew, or named any suspects..
Miami-Dade police released a flier Friday with a picture of 34-year-old Tiara T. Jackson and said she was killed near Southeast 36 Avenue and Second Street at 12:40 a.m. Thursday.
Police also haven’t said how Jackson was killed, or why.
Jackson’s Instagram pages show pictures of her working out and returning from an outing with whom she called her only son. There are also photos of self-help seminars in Coconut Grove she either attended or planned to attend.
One image shows a sign for United Realty Group, with her photograph. On it, she refers to herself as “TiaraTheRealtHer.” A call to the listed phone number Friday got Jackson’s voice asking the caller to leave a message.
Anyone with information on Jackson’s death is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
Comments