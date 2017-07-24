Mom charged with child neglect after cops find her 2 boys in a crashed stolen car

A young mom was in jail Monday, charged with child neglect, after her two baby sons were found unrestrained inside a stolen car that crashed in front of a Miami gas station Sunday night.
A judge on Monday ordered that Hailey Magiera's two boys — ages 1 and 2 — be sheltered by the Department of Children and Families, Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported.
Magiera, 21, was being held on a $3,000 bond.
Meanwhile, the driver of the car, Cedric Bethel, 24, had several warrants for his arrest and was being held in jail with no bond. He faces additional charges of fleeing and eluding, grand theft, cocaine possession with intent to sell, heroine possession, marijuana possession, paraphernalia possession and child neglect.
It all started Sunday night, police say, when an officer spotted a speeding black Volkswagen Passat following a group of off-road bikes. The bikes got away and cops followed the car.
The car crashed at Northeast 34th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.
Bethel “exited the vehicle with his hands up and was subsequently placed under arrest,” police said in a news release Monday.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
Comments