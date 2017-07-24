Video shows robbery of Walgreens Pharmacy

Four suspects have been arrested and charged with the of burglaries of Hialeah, Florida Walgreens pharmacies on July 20 and 22. In the video, the group of thieves break into the store and head directly to the pharmacy section and steal painkillers to be later sold on the black market.
Surveillance video shows the frightening moments as a Fresno Starbucks customer fights a robber armed with a knife. The incident happened Thursday, July 20. The suspect, who was stabbed himself during the fight, got away but was later captured.
Ryan Stiles was arrested after Clearwater police chased him nine miles down Clearwater beach. He streamed five minutes of the chase on Facebook, where he cursed, ran over beach chairs and swigged whiskey.
Lauderhill police are looking for two thieves who robbed the Smoke Shop located on N. University Drive just south of Commercial Boulevard and pistol-whipped the store's clerk on June 19, 2017. The suspects took between $500 and $800 from the register.
New Orleans police are looking for a pair of thieves who used a baby to steal a man's wallet inside a hotel elevator in the famous French Quarter. Surveillance video shows a man carrying a baby and pretending to feel badly, he then leans against the victim and steals his wallet.
Police in Fayetteville, Arkansas released surveillance video from inside a liquor store showing a burglar smashing a window to steal a pack of cigarettes and a bottle of vodka before taking a tumble on his way out.
A 28-year-old woman who was allegedly kidnapped outside of a Publix supermarket in Hialeah by a Georgia couple spoke publicly for the first time on July 17, 2017. She said her abductors threatened to kill her if she didn’t obey their instructions.