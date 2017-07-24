Video shows robbery of Walgreens Pharmacy

Four suspects have been arrested and charged with the of burglaries of Hialeah, Florida Walgreens pharmacies on July 20 and 22. In the video, the group of thieves break into the store and head directly to the pharmacy section and steal painkillers to be later sold on the black market.
Lauderhill police are looking for two thieves who robbed the Smoke Shop located on N. University Drive just south of Commercial Boulevard and pistol-whipped the store's clerk on June 19, 2017. The suspects took between $500 and $800 from the register.

New Orleans police are looking for a pair of thieves who used a baby to steal a man's wallet inside a hotel elevator in the famous French Quarter. Surveillance video shows a man carrying a baby and pretending to feel badly, he then leans against the victim and steals his wallet.